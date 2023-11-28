Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of ZS opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $195.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

