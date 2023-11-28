Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZS opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $195.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.