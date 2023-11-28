Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 129,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $1,063,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,986,000,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zuora by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Articles

