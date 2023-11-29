111 (YI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. 111 has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 111 by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 111 by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 111 by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 111 in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

