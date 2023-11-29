1,119 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,717,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,078,552.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 235,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,604 over the last 90 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.