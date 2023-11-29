1,695 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $329.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.31. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.38 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

