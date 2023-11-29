Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $68.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

ASO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

