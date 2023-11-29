Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $443.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 64,133 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 663,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

