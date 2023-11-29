Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of ADC opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $75.71.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

