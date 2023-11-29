Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIN. TD Cowen upgraded Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $281.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

