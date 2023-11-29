Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alkermes by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Alkermes by 29.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Alkermes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

