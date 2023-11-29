Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

View Our Latest Report on ALKS

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.