Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 580 ($7.33) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 347 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.10. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1-year low of GBX 295 ($3.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 508 ($6.42). The stock has a market cap of £396.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,875.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

