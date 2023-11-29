American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. American Outdoor Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. On average, analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

