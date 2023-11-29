Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

