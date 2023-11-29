Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE AMPE opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.84.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
