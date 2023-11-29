Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $73.50

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $72.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

