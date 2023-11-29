Analysts Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $16.29

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ORIC opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

