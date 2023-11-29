Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price at $3.43

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.43.

RENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $31,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,501,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,213.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,391.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 410,792 shares of company stock valued at $284,797 in the last three months. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RENT opened at $0.59 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

