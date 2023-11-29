Analysts Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $25.85

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stellantis by 40.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,991,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $451,611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

