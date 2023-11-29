Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) PT at $207.31

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $222.71 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $229.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

