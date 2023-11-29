Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Andersons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. Andersons has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,718,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the second quarter valued at $49,704,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.