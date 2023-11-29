Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARHS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.14 on Friday. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The business had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,402 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,278,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 565,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

