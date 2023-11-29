AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
