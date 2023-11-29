AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 535,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

