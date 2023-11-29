ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s current price.
AKITA Drilling Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
