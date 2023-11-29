ATB Capital Cuts AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s current price.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.