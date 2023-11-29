Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Critical Analysis

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 4 0 3.00

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $27.58, indicating a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.24 $162.00 million ($0.27) -54.76 Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 7.53 $14.22 million $0.42 44.88

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atour Lifestyle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out -222.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atour Lifestyle pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -2.07% -1.36% -0.59% Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83%

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.