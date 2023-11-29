AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $202.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $214.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

NYSE AVB opened at $172.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

