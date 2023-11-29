Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,786,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $77,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,155,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,972,000 after buying an additional 1,463,050 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

