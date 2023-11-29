B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BOSC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.66% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

