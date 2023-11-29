B. Riley Weighs in on Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

DY stock opened at $100.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

