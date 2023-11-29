Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

ABX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$23.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$19.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4231266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,350.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 108,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,763,856.00. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

