Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Financial Survey

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Battalion Oil and Alvopetro Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battalion Oil presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 260.47%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -17.33% -20.89% -3.75% Alvopetro Energy 54.75% 44.41% 34.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $359.06 million 0.24 $18.54 million ($3.04) -1.70 Alvopetro Energy $63.51 million 3.11 $31.73 million $0.97 5.57

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Battalion Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil



Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy



Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

