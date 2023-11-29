Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $82,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,616.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 635,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

