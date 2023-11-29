Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 4,986 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 35,614.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.