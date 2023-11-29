Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,645.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,645.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.59. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.