Bessemer Group Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1,129.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

