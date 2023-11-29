Bessemer Group Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

