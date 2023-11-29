Bessemer Group Inc. Has $524,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 238.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,256 shares of company stock worth $1,681,486 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

