Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,960 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 256.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 240.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $176.07 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $216.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.22%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

