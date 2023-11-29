Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $422,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $659.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

