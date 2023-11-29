Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after buying an additional 1,347,137 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

