Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

BGI opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

