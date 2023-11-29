BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $71.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

