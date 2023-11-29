Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.87.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

