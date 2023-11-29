BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) & Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Head to Head Review

BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Get Free Report) and Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BowFlex and Focusrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BowFlex 0 1 0 0 2.00 Focusrite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.0% of BowFlex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BowFlex and Focusrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BowFlex -18.32% -74.35% -29.04% Focusrite N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BowFlex and Focusrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BowFlex $286.77 million 0.00 -$105.40 million ($1.57) N/A Focusrite N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Focusrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BowFlex.

Summary

Focusrite beats BowFlex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BowFlex

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands. It also manufactures and distributes professional monitoring and loudspeaker technology under the ADAM Audio brand; performance ready systems for auditoriums under the Martin Audio brand; and analogue synthesizers under the Sequential brand. The company sells its products through distributors, retailers, and system integrators, as well as directly to end users through its e-commerce platform and in-app software. Focusrite plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

