Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $10.23

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $157,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.