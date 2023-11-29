Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $12.71

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Annexon Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.57 on Friday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

