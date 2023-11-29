Brokerages Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $14.00

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The company had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

