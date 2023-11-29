Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) PT at $307.14

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $307.14.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $273.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $289.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day moving average is $256.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

