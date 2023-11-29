Brokerages Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $59,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,209.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,106 shares of company stock worth $2,274,522. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

