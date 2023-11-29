Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$53.21

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.21.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

ENB stock opened at C$46.37 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.37. The company has a market cap of C$98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.740413 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.67%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.