Brokerages Set Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Price Target at GBX 126.67

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.60).
JUST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 125 ($1.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
In other Just Group news, insider Jim Brown purchased 118,000 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £97,940 ($123,708.48). 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
